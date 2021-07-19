FRANKSTON – The Frankston 12U All-Stars finished as district champions and fifth in the South Texas Region.
Frankston was able to sweep their district tournament run with wins against Fairfield and Malakoff. Once they advanced to regionals, they were able to edge past Jefferson County before dropping their next two games against West Rusk and Fairfield.
“I am extremely excited about the future of Frankston baseball,” Frankston high school baseball coach Wes King said. “The level of talent on our youth teams is amazing. They will be fun to watch as they get into middle school and high school.”
Frankston's high school baseball program was ranked top 10 in Texas this past year and finished as district runners-up.
“I am very excited about the opportunity to coach this group of young men when they get to high school,” King said.
Frankston's 12U team was included the following players: Mason Connally, Blaine Johnson, toby Beckham, Luke Dugan, Braxton Hokit, Carter Stibbins, Alton Bailey, Corbyn King, Grady Eubanks, Lucas Bizzell, Brenson Bacon and Cutter Almon. Coaches were Zach Johnson, Josh Hokit and Wes King.
