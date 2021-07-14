PARIS -- The Palestine 10U All Stars ended their season as runners-up in the state tournament this past weekend.
“We have enjoyed the ride as much as the kids,” head coach Sean Conner said. “Us coaches hope we have taught these young men a thing or two about sportsmanship, commitment and teamwork. Maybe even a little baseball as well.”
Palestine entered last weekend's state tournament following their sweep of their district tournament. They fell in the championship game to Lindale, 7-4, after they knocked out Atlanta, Sulphur Springs and Longview.
They first beat Atlanta, 15-6, thanks to solid pitching from Jack Woolverton, Dylan Smith, Tank Andrews and Preston Beush. Their offense started slow but caught fire when Carson Coker and Aydon Phillips started the third inning with back-to-back singles.
They were then able to edge past Sulphur Springs 3-2 in their next contest. Mason Conner scored the winning run from second on a 2-2 count walkoff single by Woolverton.
Palestine continued their run with a 9-6 victory over Longview.
Anthony Grogans had a pair of “SportsCenter grabs” according Conner that resulted in double plays.
“I am very proud of this team not only for their play on the field but also for the way they represented Palestine with class and good sportsmanship,” Conner said. “I would like to thank each and every one of them for the time, effort and dedication over the last six weeks.
“A special thanks to coaches Ro-Jon Grogans, Kyle Beusch and Josh Woolverton as well as to the parents and the many supporters we had along the way. These boys came up short of their goal but should hold their heads up and be proud of what they accomplished.”
