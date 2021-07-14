PARIS – The Palestine 12U All Stars captured second place at the youth baseball state tournament this past weekend.
Palestine finished the weekend 4-2 after falling to Hallsville in the championship game, 13-1.
Their first game of the tournament came Saturday against Gilmer where they edged out a 4-3 victory. The second game of the weekend was against Atlanta where they squeaked out another close win, 6-5.
In the first edition of their battle against Hallsville, they fell to the eventual tournament champs 13-3 Sunday. Still, they were able to bounce back in their next two affairs with a 7-6 win against Athens and a 13-1 victory over Paris.
Both wins put them in the championship match against Hallsville where they finished the tournament run as runner ups.
“It was a blessing coaching these group of boys,” head coach Robert Oberlender said. “They showed grit and the will to win. I'm proud of what we accomplished.”
