Summer track season is around the corner and Palestine Youth Sports Organization is offering a new opportunity for kids to learn
“One of the things I heard around the community is these kids don’t have a lot to do,” PYSO Director Nancy Malone said. “Many times, they’re isolated at home looking for something to do. We want to get these kids involved.”
Palestine Track Club is open to all boys and girls ages five through those entering the sixth grade. The club will meet every Tuesday beginning June 7 until July 19 at Wildcat Stadium’s track facility.
Registration has already opened and will close May 31. The cost is $35 and includes a t-shirt if registered by May 31. Guardians can register online at Palestineyouthsportsorganization.com. Included in the $35 club fee will be automatic entry into an end-of-season track meet hosted by PYSO.
Non-club members are still allowed to participate in the meet but will be charged a $6 fee. If you have questions or are interested in volunteering you can contract Nacy Malone, 979.446.6470 or email her at nkindig-malone@palestineschools.org.
The evening program will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekly. They’ll be divided by age groups where they’ll learn the basics and develop a foundation for track and field.
Malone ran a similar program in Bryan before coming to Palestine where they had roughly 160 kids participate throughout the summer. The former track athlete comes with her fair share of expertise as she was an All-American in track at Nebraska in 1982. She also qualified for the Olympic trials in 1980.
“Any professional or college athlete comes from somewhere,” Malone said. “Why can’t they come from here? They do, but we must provide the opportunity.”
Her point is amplified by the fact her daughter, Maggie Malone, who grew up in the town of Geneva, Nebraska, with a population of 2,071 has been a two-time Olympic qualifier in the javelin throw.
Though PYSO’s main purpose is to teach kids work ethic while getting the opportunity to have fun, having access to a track club at such an early age offers the chance to hone in on something great that couldn’t went undiscovered.
“This isn’t just to build athletic skill, but their self-esteem,” Malone said. “We’re building good character traits. This is somewhere they can safely exert energy.”
Those who have an expertise in track are encouraged to volunteer. However, whether you are educated in the sport or not PYSO wants volunteers who can genuinely add to the positive experience of the child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.