Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.