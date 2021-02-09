Palestine’s Main Street program is gaining momentum but needs more community involvement in the form of volunteers to serve on committees and more responses to online surveys.
The program is recruiting volunteers to serve on four committees that will manage projects that draw people and prosperity to the downtown area: design, organization, promotion, and economic restructuring. Service on each committee requires a one-year commitment from volunteers, with meetings held on an as-needed basis.
“If you’re interested in investing in your community in a more tangible way, this is a great way to do that,” said Cori Conrad, Palestine Main Street’s coordinator.
Conrad hosted a Meet & Greet at the Texas Theater Thursday to discuss recent survey results. The community survey, posted on Facebook and shared through email, drew 150 responses while a survey to business owners drew 15.
Survey results indicate the highest interest in curb repair and painting, followed by improved lighting, new public gathering areas, public artwork, and greenery.
Conrad said that survey results point to increasing interest in the downtown area.
“People are starting to see some movement downtown, and they’re interested in that,” Conrad said. “That’s an exciting thing to see.”
The survey is still available on Main Street Palestine’s Facebook page, and results will drive the Advisory Board’s annual strategic plan.
Conrad told the Herald-Press that curb repair and painting will likely be this year’s beautification project — due to survey results and suggestions from advisory board members.
Funding for curb repairs will come from the district’s Beautification Fund, which currently has a balance of $56,000 raised from 2019’s Hot Pepper Festival and Wine Swirl. Both events were canceled in 2020, and none of the funds were spent.
In the future, the Chamber of Commerce will host the Hot Pepper Festival, but Main Street Palestine will continue hosting the Wine Swirl, its main fundraising event.
The Main Street District includes 44 city blocks, from the Anderson County Courthouse to the Palestine Visitor Center. The district includes historic buildings, churches, shops, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and restaurants. Palestine has participated in Main Street America since 1986.
Current board members include Jean Mollard, Lisa Priest, Joe Fife, Sandie Thompson, Langdon Elliot, and Jodi Trout. One position is currently open on the seven-member board.
The board is planning to hold a new Mystery Weekend the first weekend of the Dogwood Trails Festival, March 19 through 20. The event will draw participants in small groups to search for clues downtown in shops and among landmarks.
Tickets for the Mystery Weekend cost $15 each and are available on the Visit Palestine website at www.visitpalestine.com or the Palestine Visitor Center app. For information, contact the Visitor Center at 903-723-3014.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.