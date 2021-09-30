This Saturday the loop in Palestine will turn pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the annual Paint Palestine Pink fundraiser.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate ourselves and others about this terrible disease. Did you know that a woman living in the United States has a one in eight chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime, that a new case of breast cancer is diagnosed every three minutes, that men can get breast cancer too, that no on knows what causes breast cancer and there is no cure?
Paint Palestine Pink Fun Walk/Run is organized to raise awareness of breast cancer and save lives. What makes this event unique from other cancer awareness events is that all of the money raised is going to provide mammograms and other cancer testing to the uninsured and underinsured in Anderson County.
“We are so excited to be having Paint Palestine Pink event this year in 2021,” said co-founder Gerri Schattel. “As many know in our community we chose as a board to not hold Paint Palestine Pink last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year I feel is one of the most important years as we are making up from lost funds from last year but also to bring awareness.
“During the pandemic, that we all are still experiencing as a nation, a lot of people including myself felt like life went on hold in a lot of areas. However terminal illness such as cancer did not stop. A lot of people did not get screenings last year due to various reasons related to COVID whether they were sick, they weren’t able to get the testing or they were just being quarantined and this is relatable all over the U.S. We want to make sure our community knows Paint Palestine Pink is still here to help with cancer screenings for the underinsured and non-insured.”
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 when Schattel and two of her friends determined insurance for breast cancer detection was sorely lacking in Palestine. The first Paint Palestine Pink kicked off with a Paint Palestine Pink Festival & Education Seminar. Funds were raised for providing mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women and men.
In 10 years, the group has evolved from offering grants for free mammograms to becoming a 501(3)c nonprofit that offers mammograms, sonograms, needle biopsy and all types of cancer testing.
Since 2010, over $304,800 in funds have been raised for providing grants for diagnostic/medical procedures in our community.
The main Palestine Pink fundraiser includes three runs and walks: a 10-mile run around the entire loop, a 5K run/walk, and a one-mile walk. Participants include athletes, survivors, care-givers, family and community members.
“This year we will have all the amazing things we’ve always had at the event,” Shattel said. “We are expecting a great turnout with many vendors, food trucks, DJ and of course participants.
Many local businesses participate in the race by setting up vendor booths each year.
“We ask that vendors who participate have items, not just water bottles, to offer the participants for their swag bags,” Shattel said.
There are also businesses who sponsor the race on varying levels.
“I have to give a shout-out to my sponsors, especially Kim’s who has been phenomenal this year,” she said.
Aside from sponsorships and vendor booths, businesses also compete for the Golden Toilet Award by decorating port a-johns along the designated run/walk path.
“We are still in need of port-a-john sponsors this year,” Shattel said. “It’s lots of fun. In the past, business have been very competitive, however, Allison Radar is the undefeated champion for the past three years in a row.”
Shattel said there is no charge for port-a-john decorating contest. Participants are responsible for decorating and cleanup of the decorations after the race. Decorations must not damage the port-a-john structure.
As of Wednesday, Shattel said they had 300 participants registered for this year’s three races.
“We encourage everyone to come out to cheer on the walkers to participate in the race or just to come out and say hi and show your support for not only our community but also for a walkers runners and most of all our cancer survivors and those we have lost to cancer,” Shattel said. “You are welcome to bring signs, dress in your craziest pink attire and come have a great time.”
The event kicks off Saturday with opening ceremonies at 7:15 a.m.
The race typically ends about noon.
The cost is $65 to participate in the 10.5-mile run with Crossfit, $ 65 for the 10.5-mile walk/run, $45 for the 5K, and $35 for the one-mile event. You can also purchase a t-shirt that says, “Let’s Don’t and Say we Did” for $25.
Masks are not required and it is up to each individual participant’s discretion if they wear one or not.
Race participants are asked to park at Willow Creek Surgical Center. Do not park in the veterinary clinic parking.
“On behalf of myself, Tara, Kevin and Justin we want to say thank you Palestine for making this event possible,” Shattel said. “We at Paint Palestine Pink know it’s not just the founders and board, it’s our community, every volunteer, sponsor and supporter that makes Paint Palestine Pink possible. We cannot do it without each of you, thank you.”
This is a rain or shine event. For more information about Paint Palestine Pink, call Gerri Simpson at 903-922-9623. For more details, follow Paint Palestine Pink on Facebook.
