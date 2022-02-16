Sign ups for the fourth annual Dogwood Trails Fairy Gardens are open. Palestine Tourism has already received more than 30 applications for fairy garden plots at Davey Dogwood Park.
Davey Dogwood Park has more than five miles of driving trails, but Palestine Tourism Marketing Manager Mary Raum wanted to encourage people to get out of their cars and see the Dogwood trees that can’t be viewed from the asphalt.
In 2019, Raum threw the idea for the Fairy Gardens out on social media to her friends. Within 24 hours, she had 78 comments, all in favor and wanting to help.
Raum said the primary goal was to get people out of their cars and onto the hiking, biking, and walking trails that had been reinvigorated the year before by volunteers to allow people to see more of the mature trees in bloom.
The Fairy Garden Trails launched to the public March 22, 2019 and along a 1.6 mile trail, Palestine hosted thousands of visitors.
“Not only was the project a success for the visitors, but the locals found new life within the park as well,” Raum said. “The results were far more than I expected, especially winning first place for Tourism Promotion at the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus’ Idea Fair. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response to the project and each year we fine tune it a little more.”
In 2020, Raum and her staff added a more accessible trail which enabled more residents and visitors to enjoy the temporary art display. For 2021, they are encouraging participants to go as organic as possible when designing and building their gardens.
The goal is that the majority of the gardens decompose naturally so that there is very little footprint left in the park after the project closes to the public.
“It never ceases to amaze me how much creativity gets put into these gardens and how much joy it brings to the guests who walk or ride along the trail,” Raum said.
The last day to register is Friday, March 11 and Thursday, March 17 is the suggested completion date. All gardens should be placed within their assigned plot by then. Participants may install their gardens as early as they like.
To encourage participation there are cash prizes for first, second and third place, $200, $100 and $50 respectively.
Everyone is encouraged to participate and explore the Dogwoods in Davey Dogwood Park during Dogwood Trails.
For those needing help, Pinterest has lots of ideas on how to create the perfect fairy dwelling; Hobby Lobby has numerous cute fairy items to help dress up a plot.
To get your Fairy Garden Permit, and building instruction, log onto www.visitpalestine.com/fairygardenpermit
