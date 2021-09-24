Officer Freddy Niño, 42, is being treated in San Antonio. There are no new updates on his condition.
It was reported last week that Niño, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 30, was in need of a Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation machine which are in high demand.
On Sept. 19 Niño was accepted into a San Antonio hospital that had an ECMO machine available and was transferred.
Niño had not been vaccinated.
Michele Herbert, Niño’s fiancee, has set up a Facebook page to post updates on his condition.
“I also like to share what the community is doing for him so that when he wakes up, he can see all the love and support he’s had all along,” Herbert said. “We are humbled and extremely grateful for the amazing outpouring of love and support.”
You can find it under Officer Fernando Niño.
Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow reported that anyone who would like to help Nino and his family, can make a donation to the Chaplains of Palestine in Nino’s name at Prosperity Bank.
